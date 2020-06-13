Letter: Re: the June 10. article “Arizona congressman seeks action after virus cases surge”

Tucson mayor and city council are apparently on a mission of goodwill spending. The basis for the spending is on projected revenue and the hope of a Federal gift. Neither a revenue projection at this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19 or a expectation of federal aid is a reasonable justification for additional spending. What is more likely will be an increase of some sort of tax or fee, etc.
Will Rodgers said "If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging." And I suspect that "Higher taxes plus more spending equals a deeper hole." Now is not the time to add spending when revenue sources are drying up.
George Buleza
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!