Letter: Re: the June 10. article “Arizona congressman seeks action after virus cases surge”
Tucson mayor and city council are apparently on a mission of goodwill spending. The basis for the spending is on projected revenue and the hope of a Federal gift. Neither a revenue projection at this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19 or a expectation of federal aid is a reasonable justification for additional spending. What is more likely will be an increase of some sort of tax or fee, etc.

Will Rodgers said "If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging." And I suspect that "Higher taxes plus more spending equals a deeper hole." Now is not the time to add spending when revenue sources are drying up.

George Buleza

North side

