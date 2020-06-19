Letter: Re: the June 12. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the June 12. article “Letters to the Editor”

Our feckless, irresponsible governor Doug Ducey and State Health Director Cara Christ are abrogating their responsibility to protect us Arizonans by refusing to issue restrictions that would curb the explosive spread of Covid-19. At the very least, they should mandate (no, not just suggest) the wearing of masks. Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York has pounded down the number of cases of the virus through strict stay-at-home orders and the wearing of masks. There was even a contest to create a public service announcement (PSA) urging people to wear masks. What is our governor doing? Nothing, Nada! Come on, Ducey and Christ, lead! Don't just throw up your hands!

Patricia Dow

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

