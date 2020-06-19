Letter: Re: the June 12. article “Letters to the Editor”

Gov. Doug Ducey says he is not considering reinstituting a widespread shut down, and he’s right. However, he should require businesses to take reasonable precautions to protect their employees and customers:
• Businesses would be required to post signs encouraging all customers to wear masks. Moreover, businesses would be allowed to require that customers wear masks.
• Employees who come into contact with other employees or with customers would be required to wear a mask during the period of contact.
• In addition to wearing masks, employees in business providing personal services would be required to disinfect all touched surfaces and equipment between customers.
• Businesses in which people stay for periods of time, such as restaurants, would be required to provide for social distancing.
• The state would have the right to close any business that fails to comply with these restrictions.
These steps would allow all businesses to be open and would allow people to patronize their favorite businesses. But they also would slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.
Jim Kiser
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
