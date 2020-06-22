Letter: Re: the June 13. article “Thomas Volgy: Arizona's COVID-19 response, re-opening risks our lives and economy”

I agree completely. I cant believe they are going to open schools. how are you going to get a 6 year old to wear a mask all day. or are they just going to make it a suggestion. kids are going to eat lunch in one small room and they have to take off masks. how are you going to have kids start washing their hands when they did not do it before. they suck on their pencils sneeze and cough when ever they want. well good luck with that. I taught 2 second for 25 years. I know what happens. forget about 6 feet away from each other. Good luck
ANNETTE SERENO
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
