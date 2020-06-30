Letter: Re: the June 14. article “Tucson Historian: University of Arizona 'farm' is a community asset”

It is unbelievable to think that this animal husbandry, sustainable agriculture and veterinary school site is once again on the Board of Regents hit list to get rid of in the name of money to sell-out to commercial development which is already abundant in the area. There are so many vacant and underutilized commercial spaces in the area, some fenced off and covered in dirt and weeds that this is the only soothing, refreshing, delightful green space relief in the area. Even the campus itself is being closed in with 4-story+ apartment complexes. It is especially wonderful to be by the farm when the animals are out roaming around with new offspring. It is not just for animal genetics and food sustainable practices but it is a community horticultural garden and agricultural experimental site available to the public for education on plant pests and diseases. Are these sciences no longer important in the field of education. Stop this ridiculous thinking and recognize the benefit the campus farm is to the University and the community at large. If the school no longer has use for it make it into a community sustainable food farm, garden and conservatory.
Sue Morman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
