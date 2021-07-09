Letter: Re: the June 17. article “Pima Supervisor Rex Scott: The next RTA plan”

Re: the June 17 article "Openness and compromise required for next RTA plan."
In his opinion piece on the RTA, Rex Scott complains that proportional representation would give Tucson with its 52% of the population veto power over any proposals, but apparently he is perfectly happy with the current arrangement which in fact gives representatives of less than 30% of the population that same veto power he claims to be so concerned about. Despite his claims, there is a real problem here and I fully understand Tucson's concerns about continuing on the current terms.
Wesley Green
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.