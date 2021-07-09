 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the June 17. article “Pima Supervisor Rex Scott: The next RTA plan”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the June 17. article “Pima Supervisor Rex Scott: The next RTA plan”

  • Comments

Re: the June 17 article "Openness and compromise required for next RTA plan."

In his opinion piece on the RTA, Rex Scott complains that proportional representation would give Tucson with its 52% of the population veto power over any proposals, but apparently he is perfectly happy with the current arrangement which in fact gives representatives of less than 30% of the population that same veto power he claims to be so concerned about. Despite his claims, there is a real problem here and I fully understand Tucson's concerns about continuing on the current terms.

Wesley Green

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News