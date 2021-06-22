 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the June 18. article “Fitz's Opinion: We have our shame: 136 Apache massacred in 1871”
reading david fitzsimmons piece about the slaughter of apache women and children in aravaipa canyon...i weep.

the worst of human behavior had it's way and, now knowing the viciousness of the men involved and learning that they have been "honored" and commemorated by having local neighborhoods, parks and a mountain named for them ~ i cringe with disgust and fury. I ask that these ugly acknowledgements be headlined in the star and removed. the city council can do this in a moment. there can be no atonement for this brutality...but the lies upon which much of tucson history are based, can be revealed ~ and we can begin the process of looking into our hearts and minds to begin eradicate those fears and hatreds that perpetuate the insanity of such horrific cruelty.

peg kazda

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

