 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the June 21. article “Letters to the Editor June 21”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the June 21. article “Letters to the Editor June 21”

  • Comments

I have lived in Tucson for four years. Every year in May, the news media starts the monsoon drumbeat. Columnists warn us about the danger of high water. TV weather people focus the bulk of their time on the daily chances of rain due to the monsoon -- most of which are wrong. TV has contests to guess the amount of rainfall in monsoon. Every year the monsoon season ends with a disappointing amount of rain. But come next May, the monsoon again becomes the big story. Maybe our monsoons are like the east coast's snow storms -- something benign to talk about, except that snow storms are real.

Mimi Pollow

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News