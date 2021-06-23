 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the June 21. article “Tucson Opinion: City shouldn't hike water rates on Pima County customers”
Oh boy. This water thing has me torn. I am a proud Tucsonan of 49 years and don’t have much use for the leaches who live in the foothills. But this plan to increase water rates for county residents is not in this Tucsonan’s best interest. Ted Hinderaker says this is being done with the goal of “increasing annexation of unincorporated areas.” The city claims this is necessary because the state underfunds counties with large unincorporated populations. This is disingenuous. Not too long ago the city blocked the creation of two new cities: Casas Adobes and Flowing Wells.

The City of Tucson cannot handle the land it has now. Adding more will result in even poorer services for those of us already here. The time has clearly come. Free Casas Adobes. Free Flowing Wells. And while we’re at it, Free Baja Arizona!

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

