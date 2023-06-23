I appreciate having the Citizen Election Questionnaire in the paper. Two comments by Ross Kaplowitch are concerning. First, individuals should not be making decisions regarding a communicable disease. If there was a cholera outbreak, should the city leaders say “Do what you please?” If someone has known pulmonary tuberculosis, should they be allowed to walk freely and cough on everyone else because that person knows best? Protecting health is a responsibility of elected officials. Second, anyone without a great understanding of the water shortage due to climate change and over 20 years of severe drought should not be in a leadership position.