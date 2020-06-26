Letter: Re: the June 23. article “Greg Hansen: It's time UA did right thing and put Ernie McCray into Ring of Honor”
Letter: Re: the June 23. article "Greg Hansen: It's time UA did right thing and put Ernie McCray into Ring of Honor"

Re: the June 23 article "Cats' Ring of Honor needs to include McCray."

I’d like to thank Greg Hansen for advocating for me joining the University of Arizona’s Ring of Honor. Just playing basketball for my hometown school was, for me, an honor in and of itself. I’ve followed Arizona sports since before I could walk and “Bear Down” is a notion that has carried me through the very ups and downs of my life. But I would have to say that being alongside so many great UA players in the Ring of Honor would be just that, an honor of a lifetime. A smile takes up the space on my 82-year-old face and my feet feel like those of “Bojangles” and I hear strains of “All hail Arizona, thy colors red and blue,” just thinking about it. And I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately - hint-hint (smile).

Ernie McCray

North side

