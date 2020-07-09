Letter: Re: the June 24. article “Letters to the Editor”

First, Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez, presente!
I agree that TPD's handling of the death of Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez is suspicious. There are many questions that remain unanswered or have only received vague answers - why the lack of transparency? Why did officers violate their own procedures? Our community, along with communities throughout the U.S., needs to REIMAGINE policing and public safety. Systemic change is needed - which is much different from reform of the existing system. Our current system of policing props up the system of white supremacy upon which this nation was founded. We need to come together as a community to divest from and dismantle the current system, and reimagine a new system that meets the needs of the community including those in mental health or addiction crises. This would go a long way towards keeping the public safe.
Sarah Roberts
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!