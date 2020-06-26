Letter: Re: the June 25. article “Letter: County Attorney candidates”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the June 25. article “Letter: County Attorney candidates”

If Mr. Pence is determined to campaign in Tucson, everyone attending and participating including Pence needs to be required to wear face coverings. This needs to be enforced by the Pima County Sheriff and deputies. If anyone refuses to wear a face covering they shouldn’t be allowed to attend or be a part of a demonstration at the campaign event.

Jerry Anderson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News