Letter: Re: the June 25. article “Letter: County Attorney candidates”

If Mr. Pence is determined to campaign in Tucson, everyone attending and participating including Pence needs to be required to wear face coverings. This needs to be enforced by the Pima County Sheriff and deputies. If anyone refuses to wear a face covering they shouldn’t be allowed to attend or be a part of a demonstration at the campaign event.
Jerry Anderson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!