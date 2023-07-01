This is exactly why, even though most of my down ticket was Republican, I felt that I had to vote for Hobbs, Mayes and Fontes, to protect women from the misogynistic Legislature until we can get a Kansas style initiative on the ballot in 2024.

Do I like Governor Hobbs? Emphatically not. Some of her vetoes disgust me, some of them hurting her own constituency just to spite the legislature.

I just figure she will not have time to destroy the state before we do not need her anymore.

DONALD HARTMAN

Northwest side