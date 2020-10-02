Letter: Re: the June 26. article “Letter: Pima County Recorder”

This is in response to a letter submitted to the Arizona Daily Star by Judiith McDaniel regarding the integrity of mail in ballots. She quoted Cazares-Kelly who made an offensive remark: "stop indulging Republicans who want to challenge the integrity of our voting systems." I experienced corruption two years ago with my mail in ballot during the mid term elections. My ballot and four personal republican friend,s ballots were all returned saying that the signatures did not match. We resigned our ballots and sent them back, but our votes were not counted. Letters to Ann Rodriguez, Pima County recorder, were never answered. I have been voting in elections in Utah for the past 46 years without any issues. I have always been able to vote in elections until moving to Pima County. And Cazares-Kelly has the audacity to make offensive remarks about Republicans who "challenge the integrity of our voting systems." What a sham!.
Michelle Mckinley
Michelle Mckinley
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
