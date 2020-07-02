Letter: Re: the June 27. article “Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Dave Heeke makes correct call, says Ernie McCray will be added to Ring of Honor”

When I first saw my school’s Ring of Honor I wondered how could I not be in such a ring and then I heard “Hey, Ernie, you the real thing!” which made my heart sing
and made me think of not being in the ring for what it is and that is people think their generation is all there is, the bee’s knees and all that biz. A sports honor comes along and everybody sings the song of the great jocks of their times, with no intentional thought that there where a few folks who could flat-out play back in the day - ancestors of those who play today. And all that is to say when we honor our history in any way, it’s a gesture of love in the deepest of ways - a reaching out to
all who have contributed to who we’ve come to be. I’m proud to represent my era in Wildcat history.
Ernie McCray
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!