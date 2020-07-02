Letter: Re: the June 29. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the June 29. article “Letters to the Editor”

The letter to the editor entitled "City Hall banner is not inclusive" made me pause and think. Yes, all lives matter. I truly belive that. However, as a white woman I have never felt that my life did not matter. As I've read and listened and thought in recent weeks, I have become increasingly aware the same cannot be said of the blacks in our country. Far too often they have been shown by word, deed, action that their lives do not matter or, at least, matter less than those of their white neighbors. At first, I favored "All Lives Matter" but now I realize that we need to affirm to our black neighbors that their lives matter in and of themselves. We need to affirm that. They need to hear it.

Ann Larrabee

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

