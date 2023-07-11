The Arizona Referee Academy and the Flowing Wells Girls Basketball Summer League just wrapped up another successful collaborative effort to develop players, officials and teams.

In this day and age of winning first and foremost, it was refreshing to be connected to a league whose top priority was learning and enjoying the game of basketball. Coach Michael Perkins and his staff ran a league that was truly developmental for coaches, players, and officials thanks to the fact that there was no league playoff or champion.

As the Academy Training Coordinator I can say that, although our officials made their share of mistakes, the lessons learned were invaluable. By and large, the coaches, players, and fans were tolerant of the growing pains associated with learning how to officiate high school basketball.

Kudos to all those that contributed to this positive community endeavor.

JEFFREY JEWETT

Marana