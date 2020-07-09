Letter: Re: the June 30. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the June 30. article “Letters to the Editor”

The Arizona Department of Health Services has instructed hospitals to institute "crisis health standards". That is a nice name for rationing healthcare. It the government won't call it what it is, the media certainly should. Crisis health standards guide the allocation of scarce resources to patients based upon factors such as likelihood of survival. But, what other factors are being taken into account and who is monitoring this healthcare rationing system? Does ability to pay come into consideration in this rationing system? How about race? Government mismanagement of this pandemic had brought us to the point of rationing life-saving care. Call it what it is. Monitor the rationing to guard against abuses. Make certain that those who got us into this mess are held accountable.

Bob Schwartz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News