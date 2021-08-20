Letter: Re: the June 7. article “Local opinion: Updated: Open trails and paths to the most uses possible”

As a 68 year old woman who couldn't walk up stairs just 3 years ago I am appalled by the regulations I can't use my new wedding gift peddle assist bike (e-bike) on trails and paths in Tucson...such as "The Loop", in Tucson, a capital for bicyclists. With the help of multiple Stem Cell, gel and Amniotic Fluid treatments (Medicare Paid $4000 per week), I am getting more active. This should be a celebration! There is no noise and I'm slower than "major cyclists" who want to race (and run over everyone)! Do I carry my Handicap Tag? Do I get a Doctor's excuse to carry? How do I cover my partner/new husband who will ride with me for safety (at 64 he is a "former hard-core cyclist)? How ridiculous when it is Federally approved!!!! Let's get sensible...some day everyone gets older...when it's your turn you'll understand!!!! Outdated laws do not serve new technology!!
Kay Wood
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.