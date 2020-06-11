Letter: Re: the June 8. article “Arizona official wants Confederate monument removed”
Bravo to Katie Hobbs, AZ Secretary of State, for her letter to the Department of Administration requesting that a monument to the region’s Confederate troops be removed from a public plaza at the state Capitol.

All Confederate monuments should be removed from our public spaces.

Imagine whether today the German government would erect a statue of Joseph Goebbels; acknowledge Albert Speare's birthday with a paid day off; have a military base named Fort Goring; or name public roads & schools after Heinrich Himmler. They don't.

Such memorials try to romanticize and glorify an ugly past of slavery, racism, and violence. They are tributes to a fictional, sanitized history. They whitewash the true history of chattel slavery, the war to expand slavery, the lynching/homegrown terrorism and oppression that followed Reconstruction, Jim Crow segregation laws, and de facto slavery allowed by the 13th amendment via prisoner labor.

Let us remove such propaganda and work toward our promise that all are created equal. The "Lost Cause" should, finally, get and stay lost.

Beth Petrucci

East side

