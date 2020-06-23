Letter: Re: the June 9. article “Letter: What a fabulous leader!”
Vitriolic criticism of the wild land firefighting efforts on the Bighorn Fire leave me angry and ashamed at the self-centeredness of Tucson citizens, especially those who chose to build or live near the wild lands interface. The behavior of these fires has everything to do with weather (wind and heat), as well as topography. The fire spread to the southern face of the Catalinas could not be predicted or controlled. The fires are also being fed by invasive grasses, including bufflegrass sown by ranchers, and other invasive grasses homeowners chose over fire-hardy native species. Emergency services deserve your respect when they say "get out!" If you choose not to, you put yourself AND them at risk. Remember that in the past 17 years, 313 firefighters lost their lives, mostly in defense of life and property. The emergency services deserve your deepest respect, not criticism and second-guessing.

Elisabeth Roberts

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

