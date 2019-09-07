Re: the June 2 article "Lofts and apartments coming to eastern end of downtown Tucson.”
New loft apartments going up in the east part of downtown: My first thought? What a GHASTLY design! When will Tucson do what other cities have done, and REQUIRE builders to abide by an aesthetic code. I was born and raised here, in a historic neighborhood. I grieve at the uglification of Tucson. It doesn't cost a project much to add some design details to match or enhance the aesthetic of an area. Please.
One final thought: The article says the project has no parking. For residents. (Unless I missed something.) City officials, are you nuts? Shameful.
Kathy Corcoran
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.