Re: the June 9 articel "Becoming a sanctuary city is the humane thing to do."
Tucson should not become a sanctuary city for several reasons. First of all, the voters did not vote on this. Nor do we have money in the budget to cover the costs of all of the undocumented immigrants. We need to take care of our own homeless vets and citizens before we think about taking care of the illegals. President Trump has cut off the free handouts from the federal government, which is the right thing to do, and he is attempting to close off the border to prevent this invasion of illegals. Who is going to sponsor all of these people? Certainly not me. They need to be sent back to their own home country and work to make things right there before coming here illegally.
Dennis Kruse
West side
