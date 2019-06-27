Everything I read concerning the non documented person is they should be giving every opportunity to stay here in the US. Don’t you think we have enough low skilled individuals here already with the lack of quality education we are getting from the public schools? Now your stupid idea is to give away the farm because it is the humanitarian thing to do? Stop moron and think Tucson already has no jobs and by letting in more people with few skills other than cleaning hotel rooms will turn this town into a version of Mexico. Where do these idiots in journalism come from?
Jose Rendier
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.