Don't let your kids play the"Miracle " because it's not a Miracle it's reclaimed water. A miracle would be we stop destroying the world's water systems with plastic.
Mike Allen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Don't let your kids play the"Miracle " because it's not a Miracle it's reclaimed water. A miracle would be we stop destroying the world's water systems with plastic.
Mike Allen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.