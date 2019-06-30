Don't let your kids play the"Miracle " because it's not a Miracle it's reclaimed water. A miracle would be we stop destroying the world's water systems with plastic.

Mike Allen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments