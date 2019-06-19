Re: the June 17 article "Bustling Golf Links corridor is focus for traffic upgrade."
Improvements to Golf Links should consider grade-separated intersections, like 22nd & Kino is now, at the Swan and Craycroft intersections, and perhaps even at Wilmot. The crosswalks at Calle Polar and Mann should be overhead walkways. That would allow traffic to flow from Alvernon & Ajo to Golf Links & Kolb without any traffic lights, but traffic could still exit at Swan, Craycroft and Wimot. These improvements would be costly, but may be less expensive and more effective than trying to add additional travel lanes. A grade-separated intersection at Swan & Golf Links would also eliminate a number of issues there because the southbound Swan traffic does not stay in the proper lane when turning left onto Golf Links. Then Golf Links and the portion of Alvernon north of Ajo should be repaved as it is horribly rough.
Neil Asmtutz
Midtown
