Re: the June 16 article "City Council should help neighborhoods improve own roads."
I agree that municipal improvement districts are a good way for residents to tax themselves to pay for street improvements they want and need. Unfortunately, with older neighborhoods that were built before the advent of Home Owner's Associations, the expectation was that their property taxes would help repair and maintain local streets. That is not the case. The limited road repair funds are allocated such that major streets carrying more vehicles are given priority. Improvement districts are a viable alternative, but the City should be willing to contribute to the cost along with the residents, especially in distressed neighborhoods. And what to do about all the myriad of rental units many with out-of-state owners who are not likely to send in an approval letter to even start the process? AZ State law has a way of crushing innovative ideas, but we need to find better ways to invest in the inner city. Who on the City Council or in the Mayor's office is willing to move this forward?
Bonnie Poulos
Midtown
