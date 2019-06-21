Re: the June 19 article "HOA demands extra cash for solar-panel review."
My HOA is the same if not worse. We are in the middle of a home remodel and we paid our HOA $750 for the architect to review it, $250 fee just for the HOA's time and a $2000 refundable deposit. I olnly paid the County $2600 for my whole permit. This is not to metion the time they waste, it took me over two months just to get approval to start construction.
The HOA board created this fee structure. Only 6 people are on the board and they are making the decisions for over 400 homes.
Stevie Hopkins
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.