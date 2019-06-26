I know Carol Fiore. If you live in Arizona, you probably do too. Not only is she intelligent, well researched on the topic of climate change, and an outspoken advocate of HR 9 (Climate Action Now and other bills), she walks the talk. For an HOA to charge $500 plus $1000 for a review of solar panels seems to be excessive and unnecessary. HOAs and our government should be promoting easier ways for people to utilize alternative energy sources, not adding roadblocks. I can only hope Carol wins her battle. Keep up the good fight.
Karen Harris
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.