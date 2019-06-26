Re: the June 23 article "Ambitious tree-planting campaign requires realistic plan."
As the Director of the UA Campus Arboretum, I have responsibility to translate research and put these research findings to work in solving problems throughout the state. As such, I wish to add that Urban forestry research unequivocally demonstrates money invested in tree planting and maintenance in major US cities has a significant return on investment (137-580%) in the form of environmental, economic and community benefits ranging from increased real estate value, traffic to and sales in commercial retail establishments, improved water and air quality, reduced utility costs, improved mental and physical health, reduced crime, better roads and more. While shade structure are often expedient and certainly useful where trees are not possible, adapted trees not only provide for a broader range of benefits for cities but also outlast most non-living infrastructure with less cost. In light of climate change, population growth, urbanization and other challenges of our time, we cannot afford to consider less effective options, when there is a low cost natural solution for community challenges.
Tanya Quist
Midtown
