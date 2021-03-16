 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 10. article “Western states chart diverging paths as water shortages loom”
Dear Editor:

In response to your article regarding the looming water shortage, we wanted to highlight the potential impact on food insecurity within our state and communities. A water shortage would negatively impact agriculture throughout the state and may lead to an increase in food insecurity for the surrounding communities. 13% or almost a million people in Arizona are food insecure. Many local farms currently participate in community-supported agriculture programs that help provide low-cost produce to communities throughout Arizona. In a water shortage, these programs would be threatened as water restrictions would limit agricultural yield and farms may choose not to participate.

We support the commitment of the farmers throughout Arizona that have filed the required conservation plans with the state and encourage water conservation within Arizona and the other states that share the Colorado River.

Michele Swann

Tiana Poirier-Shelton

Akin Adeyemi

Brigitte Dzissah

Haley Oura

MPH Students at the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health

Akintunde Adeyemi

Marana

