Letter: Re: the March 12. article “Virus concerns spur some Arizona schools to plan closures”

So long as Arizona Schools are closed, the University of Arizona, School Districts, Counties, and/or Arizona Department of Education should provide the opportunity for Students to works online; particularly in Math.
Person Education has an excellent online math tutorial called "MathXL for School" (Middle School and High School). The advanced version is called MathXL. I have used both in my Classes; at the Uof A (via PCC), PCC, and TUSD. They are Excellent!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
