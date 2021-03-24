Letter: Re: the March 13. article “Letter: COVID relief/rescue plan on target”

We have plenty of water. Did you get a flyer telling you to conserve water? Home building fees have been lowered. Subdivisions offer 100 year water guarantees. So don’t tell me water matters. You are just trying to scare us. Ever read of the water company entering into conversations of a shortage.
Benson wants to build a 28000 home subdivision. Vail a 500 home subdivision. An organization wants to pay people to come here.
Other states are making sure they get whats needed in hard times, but ours, nah, we have plenty of water.
Have counties or the state made laws specifying new homes need separate clean water so dirty water could be used to water plants? Have counties or the state specified new homes built to harvest rain water?
This state is only interested in new businesses and more people not water.
Please don’t tell me about water problems because the way the state and counties are acting we don’t have a problem.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.