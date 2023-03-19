After reading Ms. McGrath’s op ed piece, I wonder if we were at the same District 1 meetings. While Ms. McGrath cites the need to infill and the Pima Wash developer’s project in particular [with information taken directly from the company’s website], I find a disconnect between the NIMBY interpretation and the discussions that took place. The discussions included concerns with multiple infill projects– proposed and already completed - throughout the district. Interesting that only the Pima Wash project was singled out in the op-ed.
The citizens who spoke at the meetings raised issues with density, traffic, public safety, riparian protection, and flooding impacts on their communities The residents of the Pima Wash area were saying no to rezoning; hoping to mitigate their concerns about the impacts of the project on the surrounding community. There was no NIMBY-ism; only a search for a better way to use infill to provide housing
L Marvin
Tucson
Lee Marvin
Foothills
