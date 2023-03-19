After reading Ms. McGrath’s op ed piece, I wonder if we were at the same District 1 meetings. While Ms. McGrath cites the need to infill and the Pima Wash developer’s project in particular [with information taken directly from the company’s website], I find a disconnect between the NIMBY interpretation and the discussions that took place. The discussions included concerns with multiple infill projects– proposed and already completed - throughout the district. Interesting that only the Pima Wash project was singled out in the op-ed.