Letter: Re: the March 17. article “Tucson Electric proposes new emission limits at local power plant”

Senator Ed Markey says that the silly sunshine protection act that would make daylight savings time compulsory and uniform and permanent would mean "no more switching clocks, more daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work, and more smiles" - reports the Arizona Daily Star. In Arizona we have plenty of sunshine year round already. To keep things sunny in our sunny state let's switch our time zone to Pacific and not change our clocks at all.
John Leech
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.