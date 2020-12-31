Letter: Re: the March 18. article “Letter: The kindness of Tucsonans (Cayleb's Kindness Corner)”

I am a mentor with Score, a local Chapter loosely affiliated with the SBA. In our role, Mentors are charged with helping businesses-emerging start ups as well as established companies-work through operational issues they are encountering.
I recently had the pleasure of working with the owners and managers of Safi Home Works, a cleaning service that is focused on using newly resettled refugees in their work force. Not only do they provide skills for immigrants, they help them integrate into Tucson society and give them the ability to become self sufficient. I was so impressed I wanted to celebrate their amazing business model for others to emulate.
In these tough times there are ways for business to gain valuable employees and help those most vulnerable during their transition to America.
Robert Wright
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.