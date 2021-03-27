Letter: Re: the March 19. article “Long-time Tucson business development leader, Ellen Kirton, dies”

Tucson has lost a treasure with Ellen Kirton's death. Ellen was a fierce advocate for all small businesses in southern Arizona, especially those run by women, minorities and military veterans. The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) used to sponsor annual training days for veterans. Ellen said the goal of those events was to "Learn and Inspire".
Anyone who interacted with Ellen was bound to learn something and be inspired. I was fortunate to work with Ellen at Pima College for several years. Her SBDC team won awards and continually set new records for small business success because of her quiet, passionate and effective leadership. Tucson and Pima College have lost a genuine treasure.
Bill Holmes
Northeast side
