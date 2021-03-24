Letter: Re: the March 19. article “Two bills to loosen gun regulations advance in the Arizona Legislature”

As a retired Educator from NJ, whose laws are very restrictive, I initially took a Women On Target class that was offered at my husband's gun club where he was a Range Safety Officer. I grew up around guns as a kid in Philadelphia as my Uncle used to hunt.
I decided I needed to be able to protect myself and having no fear of guns took that class. On moving to Tucson 3 years ago I took classes with a female NRA instructor and got my CCW, which I don't take lightly. My husband and I practice at a local club nearby because anyone who owns guns needs to know what they are doing at all times. As a professional Musician, practice makes perfect...my concern is primarily near schools.
I think this should be very clear as to how having a gun on Campus is handled. Teachers have to do Shooter drills all the time with their kids and I wouldn't want to see anything happen between parents getting into an argument on school grounds....which happens a lot. Just my 2 cents.
Most of us are intelligent law abiding citizens with these permits. But- some are not. I hope this is handled with children in mind.
Andrea Ansell
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.