Letter: Re: the March 21. article “Letters to the Editor”

I’m a retired Arizona CPA commenting on the March 14th “Renters' Tax Credit” letter.
Receive a Tax Credit of up to $527 or $602 - Answer YES to all 5 questions and file little-known Arizona Form 140PTC by April 15th:
1. On last December 31st, did you pay rent to someone who paid Property Taxes or did you own your home and pay Property Taxes?
2. Were you an Arizona resident for all of last year?
3. Is this the only Property Tax Refund being claimed this year?
4. Last year, were you age 65 or older or did you receive Title 16, SSI payments?
5. If you live alone, was your Taxable Income (excluding Social Security or Railroad Retirement Benefits) less than $3,751 last year or if you live with your spouse or another person, was your household Taxable Income (excluding Social Security or Railroad Retirement Benefits) less than $5,501 last year?
Dennis Melin, CPA (Ret)
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
