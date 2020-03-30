Letter: Re: the March 21. article “UA virus experts: Only swift isolation, testing can stem COVID-19 boom in Arizona”
Two articles on the front page today point in opposite directions on this issue: 1. Be vigilant, forget testing and 2. Test and isolate. Paying attention to all the news about this issue from all sources, it is clear that vigilance alone cannot stop this disaster. By the time we know we are sick, it is too late to stop it from spreading.

Given the lack of testing ability at this point, this might seem irrelevant, but I would think a news source could be clear about that.

Your coverage has been great. Please be more clear about this.

Barbara Greenspon

Northwest side

