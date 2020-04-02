Letter: Re: the March 21. article “UA virus experts: Only swift isolation, testing can stem COVID-19 boom in Arizona”

To the editor,
I have appreciated the beneficial and factual information regarding the coronavirus/local updates for free, that is a wonderful service the newspaper is providing as we all are in this together.
However, because of the online adds regarding the democratic campaign and the continued videos (shameful journalism that is not neutral) I will not be subscribing. That is what gives journalist such a bad reputation.
Lora Amelunke
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
