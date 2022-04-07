 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 25. article “Letter: education funding”

Sadly, the state of education in Arizona has nothing to do with the Teacher’s unions. Teachers’ unions do the following.

They negotiate:

Wages

Benefits

Length of working day

Maximum class size

Number of in-service training days

Teacher discipline and firing procedures

Retirement benefits.

What is taught in our schools is determined by:

Federal Mandates

The State Board of Education

The local school boards

The school system administrations.

Maybe the core of the issue with our Arizona schools is that we have gotten what we paid for.

Gregory Tanko

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

