Letter: Re: the March 25. article “Letter: education funding”

Sadly, the state of education in Arizona has nothing to do with the Teacher’s unions. Teachers’ unions do the following.
They negotiate:
Wages
Benefits
Length of working day
Maximum class size
Number of in-service training days
Teacher discipline and firing procedures
Retirement benefits.
What is taught in our schools is determined by:
Federal Mandates
The State Board of Education
The local school boards
The school system administrations.
Maybe the core of the issue with our Arizona schools is that we have gotten what we paid for.
Gregory Tanko
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.