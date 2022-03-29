 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letter: Abortion Bill”
Letter: Re: the March 26. article "Letter: Abortion Bill"

Re: the March 26 letter "Trans girls deserve joy."

The letter writer writes a long letter that includes substantial amount of information. She bemoans the fact that the proposed Bill SB1165 will prevent trans girls from participating in girls’ sports. She claims this will deny trans girls from participating and enjoying playing sports.

Even if the Bill passes, trans girls will not be prevented from playing in sports. The only difference will be that they will have to play in boys sports. That being the case, her argument that trans girls will be denied “the healthy outlet of sports” just evaporates.

The writer also denigrates the idea that with trans girls participating in girls’ sports will have negative effects on girls being able to win in sports and “may miss out on college scholarships.”

Why is this not an important fact that should be taken into consideration? Why are the negative effects on girls and women not important?

Saul Rackauskas

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

