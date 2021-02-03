 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letter: Gun magazine capacity In Arizona”
First of all, gun silencers still make more noise than a crossbow or bow & arrow. Furthermore legal TRAPS are silent before they ensnare the an animal. Traps are still allowed in Arizona but highly regulated.

The "number-of-rounds" allowed in rifles shotguns. Do you really believe that hunters will continue to shoot a deer 10 times after it's down? NO, they won't.

If game are shot once with a NON-killing round they can suffer days until death. Several more shotscan end the suffering,... far better than a deer running off to die in misery. It happens more than you think.

Disabled people are allowed to hunt. So are the senior folks, and not as accurate.

No law says that sniper quality is required.

Common sense. If you are going to hang this on the 2nd Amendment and the Right to Bear Arms, that's sad. Blame it on people who love our Constitution. That's what you want?

Curtis Cook

Curtis Cook

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

