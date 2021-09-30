 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letters to the editor”
Letter: Re: the March 26. article "Letters to the editor"

My wife and I had our second Pfizer shots last February at the Tucson Medical Center. We were delighted to receive the protection their offer. We read that the efficacy of the shots were fading and so were eager to receive the third (or "booster") shots. Now it is much easier to get the Pfizer shots than it was last winter. They became available so we got our third shots easily on the 28th at a nearby Safeway pharmacy. The pharmacists were professional and pleasant. The minor soreness from the injections we received in our left shoulders was the same as the first shots and are not a problem.

I do not understand the rationale of the anti-vaxxers now filling our hospitals with naysayers who are sick and dying because they refused the Covid vaccines. They do a disservice to their friends and relatives, and, of course, to themselves. This was all unnecessary had they simply gotten the free vaccines.

Jeffrey Dean

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

