Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letters to the editor”

There have been a couple of letters about TMC's vaccine operation. Let me add my kudos.
My wife, Jill, and I are older than 75. I got appointments by phone for TMC's Phase-2 vaccines. I was very nervous but TMC's phone staff were calm and helpful to me. We got 7:30 a.m. appointments. I drove to the TMC's Events Parking area off Craycroft and found plenty of parking. We walked down to the Marshall Conference Center and were ushered right in. There was a short line, but no problem. The staff was wonderful! Friendly and helpful. We were sent into to a large room to wait briefly. Jill and I were sent to Crystal, one of the nurses, who injected us with Pfizer vaccines quickly. Then we waited for 15 minutes to assure we were o.k. We live northwest of Tucson, but were home in less than two hours. A great experience! Thank you TMC! Our dachshund missed us, but all was o.k.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
