Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

I've been in Tucson long enough to remember going to the polls in person to vote, but when in 1991 the Legislature allowed Arizonans to request a mail-in ballot for any reason, I've voted that way ever since. It's made me a more informed voter. Previously, I was often unprepared when I got into the voting booth and didn't know anything about some of the candidates. Now I receive the ballot ahead of the election and research all the options and issues before making careful decisions. Dear Arizona legislators: please stop trying to change a voting system that has worked very well for over thirty years.