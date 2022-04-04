 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: the March 26. article “Letters to the Editor”

  • Comments

I've been in Tucson long enough to remember going to the polls in person to vote, but when in 1991 the Legislature allowed Arizonans to request a mail-in ballot for any reason, I've voted that way ever since. It's made me a more informed voter. Previously, I was often unprepared when I got into the voting booth and didn't know anything about some of the candidates. Now I receive the ballot ahead of the election and research all the options and issues before making careful decisions. Dear Arizona legislators: please stop trying to change a voting system that has worked very well for over thirty years.

Kathryn Steiner-Callahan

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News