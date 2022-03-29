Letter: Re: the March 27. article “Local Opinion: No special session, no repeal and replace”

Re: the March 27 article "Ducey tries to circumvent will of the people on taxes."
Kudos to Nancy Smith, whose article describes the latest attempt by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Republicans to thumb their nose at Arizonans and ignore the will of the people yet again. This time it involves calling a special session to repeal and replace the flat tax law. Last week my letter described similar efforts to derail adequate education funding and fair redistricting.
While I agree with her suggestions that we call and write our representatives, this won't solve the persistent problem. If you have an invasive plant in your garden, you don't prune it. You pull it out by the roots before it takes over the entire garden. Representatives who don't really represent us need to be voted out of office.
Lynne Hudson
Northwest side
