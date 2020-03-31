Letter: Re: the March 27. article “Nina Trasoff: UA Women's Basketball team is a true, giving team”

Re: the March 27 article "UA women's basketball squad is a true, giving team."
Thank you to the Star for your continuing coverage of the Lady Wildcats Women’s Basketball Team on their recently completed season and kudos to Ms. Trasoff’s insightful article on her up close and personal relationship with the team. In trepidation, now we sit in our homes practicing our social distancing and watching the onslaught of the pandemic COVID-19 Virus to our local and national communities. It was a welcome respite to read about our “Sheroes” led by Coach Adia Barnes and the rest of the team in a very special way. It was just what the Doctor ordered (pun definitely intended.)
Yes it was sad their season ended in such an abrupt way, but the memories they gave us will last for a long time and give us something to smile about in the months ahead. Remember, the best is yet to come.
Thanks again!
Bruce Andersen
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
